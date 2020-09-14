JLL Negotiates Sale of 18,000 SF Office Property in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of 1 Corporate Drive, an 18,000-square-foot office property located in the Northern New Jersey city of Wayne. The building is situated on 2.7 acres. Frank Recine and Derek DeMartino of JLL represented the seller, USAlliance Financial Federal Credit Union, in the transaction. Philip J. Kreizer & Associates represented the buyer, Retina Center of New Jersey.