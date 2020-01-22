JLL Negotiates Sale of 180,522 SF Marketplace at Towne Center in Metro Dallas

A local investor has purchased Marketplace at Towne Center in Mesquite from Ohio-based Retail Value Inc.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Marketplace at Towne Center, a 180,522-square-foot retail center located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Built on 20.5 acres at the corner of U.S. Highway 80 and the Lyndon Johnson Freeway, the property houses tenants such as PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Dress Barn, Five Below, Famous Footwear and Applebee’s. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard, Ryan Shore, Aaron Johnson, Ross Crawford and Matthew Wheeler of JLL represented the seller, Ohio-based Retail Value Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was a local private investor.