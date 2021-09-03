REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 18,344 SF Shops at Potranco in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of Shops at Potranco, an 18,344-square-foot retail center in San Antonio. Tim Allen of JLL represented the seller, CSW Development, in the transaction. C.W. Sheehan and Matt Ctvrtlik, also with JLL, arranged a seven-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Bank of Austin on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of Austin-based Door Capital Partners. The property was built in 2019 and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Orangetheory Fitness, Jersey Mike’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Supercuts.

