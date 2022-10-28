REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 186,749 SF Kendig Square Shopping Center in Willow Street, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Kendig Square in Willow Street, Pennsylvania, was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.

WILLOW STREET, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Kendig Square, a 186,749-square-foot shopping center in Willow Street, about 70 miles west of Philadelphia. Built in 1991, the property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocer Weis Markets serving as the anchor. Other tenants include Rite Aid, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and PNC. Northpath Investments sold Kendig Square to Triple Bar Properties Inc. for an undisclosed price. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally, Colin Behr and James Graf of JLL brokered the deal.

