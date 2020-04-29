JLL Negotiates Sale of 188-Unit Loop Apartments in Conroe, Texas

The Loop Apartments in Conroe totals 188 units. The property was built in 2017.

CONROE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Loop Apartments, a 188-unit multifamily community in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Built in 2017, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor entertainment area and a dog park. Greg Austin, Chip Nash, Bob Heard, Chris Curry, Todd Marix, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of JLL represented the seller, Apartment Advisors Inc., in the transaction. Tim Leonhard, Mary Davis and Eric Hightower of JLL arranged Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer.