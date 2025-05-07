JLL Negotiates Sale of 18,869 SF Medical Facility in Fresno, California

FRESNO, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of WelbeHealth-Fresno Center, an 18,869-square-foot PACE medical facility in Fresno. PACE stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Originally built in 1975, the property was renovated in 2020. The fully leased facility is part of the PACE program, providing comprehensive medical and social services to elderly individuals who are eligible for nursing home-level care but wish to continue living in their own homes. Services at WelbeHealth-Fresno Center include medical care, coordination, prescriptions, in-home care, dental, vision, hearing, transportation, physical and occupational therapy as well as social activities and meals. Matt Dicesare and Jeff Cicurel of JLL represented the seller, Turner Impact Capital’s Turner Healthcare Facilities Fund, and procured the buyer, Corum Asset Management.