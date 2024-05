SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of Jones & Rio, a 191-unit apartment complex located in the River Walk area of San Antonio. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, rooftop terrace, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Robert Arzola, Ryan McBride and Robert Wooten of JLL represented the seller, Benefit Street Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.