JLL Negotiates Sale of 192-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of the Homewood Suites & Tru by Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall, a 192-room, dual-branded hotel located in the state capital. The hotel houses 96 rooms from each brand, and guests have access to one check-in desk, complimentary hot breakfast, 24/7 fitness and business centers. Pyramid Management Group sold the property to Maine Course Hospitality Group for an undisclosed price. Alan Suzuki and Director Matthew Enright of JLL brokered the deal.