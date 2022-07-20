JLL Negotiates Sale of 192-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of the Homewood Suites & Tru by Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall, a 192-room, dual-branded hotel located in the state capital. The hotel houses 96 rooms from each brand, and guests have access to one check-in desk, complimentary hot breakfast, 24/7 fitness and business centers. Pyramid Management Group sold the property to Maine Course Hospitality Group for an undisclosed price. Alan Suzuki and Director Matthew Enright of JLL brokered the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.