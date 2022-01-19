REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 192,313 SF Office Building in Houston’s Westchase District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of 1500 Citywest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District. Built on roughly four acres in 1981, the property was 65 percent leased at the time of sale, primarily to tenants in the energy and engineering sectors. Rick Goings and Jack Moody of JLL represented the seller, a partnership controlled by Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment Group, in the off-market transaction. Josh Morrow and Collin Roach of Avison Young represented the buyer, locally based commodities trader BioUrja Group.

