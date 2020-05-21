REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 19,950 SF Rayford Village Retail Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Rayford-Village-Spring-Texas

Rayford Village in Spring, a northern suburb of Houston, totals 19,950 square feet.

SPRING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Rayford Village, a 19,950-square-foot retail center located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The two-building property houses tenants such as Cole Veterinary Services, SK Salon, Goodwill and Papa John’s. Ryan West, John Indelli and Katherine Miller of JLL represented the seller, BNS Rayford Partners LP, in the transaction. Michael Johnson, Stuart Helper and Trey Pizzitola of JLL arranged acquisition financing through First Community Credit Union on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. The loan carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  