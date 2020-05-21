JLL Negotiates Sale of 19,950 SF Rayford Village Retail Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Rayford Village in Spring, a northern suburb of Houston, totals 19,950 square feet.

SPRING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Rayford Village, a 19,950-square-foot retail center located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The two-building property houses tenants such as Cole Veterinary Services, SK Salon, Goodwill and Papa John’s. Ryan West, John Indelli and Katherine Miller of JLL represented the seller, BNS Rayford Partners LP, in the transaction. Michael Johnson, Stuart Helper and Trey Pizzitola of JLL arranged acquisition financing through First Community Credit Union on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. The loan carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.