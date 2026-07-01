JLL Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Halfmoon, New York

HALFMOON, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Kensington at Halfmoon, a 200-unit apartment complex located on the northern outskirts of Albany. Built in 2014, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,228 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, movie theater, coffee bar and a resident clubhouse. Steve Simonelli, Jose Cruz and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, Richbell Capital, in the transaction. JLL also arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the buyer, MLG Capital.