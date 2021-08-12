REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Remington Apartments in Killeen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Remington-Killeen

The Remington in Killeen totals 200 units.

KILLEEN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Remington, a 200-unit apartment community located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. The garden-style property features one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 450 to 1,100 square feet and include private balconies/patios. The amenity package consists of a pool, business center, dog park, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations and onsite laundry facilities. Sean Sorrell, Steven Hahn Jr., Art Barnes, Ryan McBride, Joe Dowdle, Nicole Fontaine and Sam Nichols of JLL represented the seller, California-based NALS Apartments Homes, in the transaction. C.W. Sheehan, Matthew Ctvrtlik and Scott Dickey of JLL originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the borrower, a fund backed by GPI Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews