JLL Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Remington Apartments in Killeen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Remington in Killeen totals 200 units.

KILLEEN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Remington, a 200-unit apartment community located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. The garden-style property features one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 450 to 1,100 square feet and include private balconies/patios. The amenity package consists of a pool, business center, dog park, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations and onsite laundry facilities. Sean Sorrell, Steven Hahn Jr., Art Barnes, Ryan McBride, Joe Dowdle, Nicole Fontaine and Sam Nichols of JLL represented the seller, California-based NALS Apartments Homes, in the transaction. C.W. Sheehan, Matthew Ctvrtlik and Scott Dickey of JLL originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the borrower, a fund backed by GPI Real Estate.