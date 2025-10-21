JLL Negotiates Sale of 200,000 SF Vacant Office Building in Franklin, New Jersey

FRANKLIN, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 200,000-square-foot vacant office building in Franklin, located in Central New Jersey. Known as 200 Franklin Square, the four-story building sits on a 12.2-acre site and formerly housed the headquarters of Philips Electronics. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Ryan Robertson, Nicholas Stefans and Jason Lundy of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, regional development and investment firm Axria Inc., which plans to redevelop the property. The new ownership did not provide details on redevelopment plans, but the site can support a range of commercial uses, including office, medical, educational and light industrial.