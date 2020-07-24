JLL Negotiates Sale of 20,880 SF Medical Office Building in Lubbock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 20,880-square-foot medical office building located at 3601 21st St. in Lubbock. The property was built in 1966, renovated in 2003 and is now fully leased to Covenant Health System. Nick Foster, Evan Kovac, Andrew Milne, Matt DiCesare and Michael George of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Healthcare Property Advisors and The Innovation Institute, in the transaction. The buyer was Los Angeles-based RealtyMogul.