JLL Negotiates Sale of 211,218 SF Wood Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Houston
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Wood Ridge Plaza, a 211,218-square-foot shopping center in The Woodlands, a northern suburb of Houston. Built on 19.5 acres in 1975, the five-building property was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Federal American Grill, Kirkland’s, Home Consignment Center, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Skechers and Office Depot. Ryan West, Rusty Tamlyn and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented the seller, a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Cameron Cureton and Jack Britton, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of nonrecourse, floating-rate acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, New York-based DLC Management Corp.
