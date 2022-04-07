JLL Negotiates Sale of 211,218 SF Wood Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Pictured is the Skechers store at Wood Ridge Plaza in The Woodlands. The center, which was built in 1975, was 88 percent leased at the time of sale.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Wood Ridge Plaza, a 211,218-square-foot shopping center in The Woodlands, a northern suburb of Houston. Built on 19.5 acres in 1975, the five-building property was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Federal American Grill, Kirkland’s, Home Consignment Center, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Skechers and Office Depot. Ryan West, Rusty Tamlyn and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented the seller, a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Cameron Cureton and Jack Britton, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of nonrecourse, floating-rate acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, New York-based DLC Management Corp.