REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 211,218 SF Wood Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Wood-Ridge-Plaza-The-Woodlands-Texas

Pictured is the Skechers store at Wood Ridge Plaza in The Woodlands. The center, which was built in 1975, was 88 percent leased at the time of sale.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Wood Ridge Plaza, a 211,218-square-foot shopping center in The Woodlands, a northern suburb of Houston. Built on 19.5 acres in 1975, the five-building property was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Federal American Grill, Kirkland’s, Home Consignment Center, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Skechers and Office Depot. Ryan West, Rusty Tamlyn and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented the seller, a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Cameron Cureton and Jack Britton, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of nonrecourse, floating-rate acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, New York-based DLC Management Corp.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  