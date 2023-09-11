JLL Negotiates Sale of 214,896 SF Shopping Center in Delran, New Jersey

DELRAN, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Hartford Corners, a 214,896-square-foot shopping center in the Southern New Jersey community of Delran. Anchored by grocer ShopRite, the center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Planet Fitness, Five Below, Virtua Health, Five Guys and Mattress Firm. Jim Galbally, Christopher Munley, Colin Behr, James Graf and Patrick Higgins of JLL represented the seller, Principal Asset Management, in the transaction. Jim Cadranell, also with JLL, led the team that arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Haverford Properties.