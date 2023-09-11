Monday, September 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hartford-Corners-Delran-New-Jersey
The tenant roster at Hartford Corners in Delran, New Jersey, has weighted average remaining lease term of 4.1 years and a weighted average tenure of 13.8 years.
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

JLL Negotiates Sale of 214,896 SF Shopping Center in Delran, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DELRAN, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Hartford Corners, a 214,896-square-foot shopping center in the Southern New Jersey community of Delran. Anchored by grocer ShopRite, the center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Planet Fitness, Five Below, Virtua Health, Five Guys and Mattress Firm. Jim Galbally, Christopher Munley, Colin Behr, James Graf and Patrick Higgins of JLL represented the seller, Principal Asset Management, in the transaction. Jim Cadranell, also with JLL, led the team that arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Haverford Properties.

You may also like

CenterSquare Acquires 105,785 SF Shopping Center in Wilmington,...

GID Acquires 282-Unit Apartment Community in Fairfax, Virginia

BWE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 456-Bed Student Housing...

Azora Purchases Retail Building in Miami Beach for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 178,150 SF Industrial Building...

Partners Real Estate Sells 58,929 SF Shopping Center...

Three Tenants Sign Retail Leases at Hillside Village...

MassHousing Provides $14.5M in Financing for Affordable Seniors...

Agus Holdings, Treeco Acquire 10-Screen Cinemark Theater in...