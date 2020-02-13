JLL Negotiates Sale of 219,379 SF Shops at Vineyard Village Near DFW Airport

Shops at Vineyard Village in Euless totals 219,379 square feet.

EULESS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of the Shops at Vineyard Village, a 219,379-square-foot retail power center in Euless, located just south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The property was 98.2 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marshalls, Staples, PetSmart, Party City, Dollar Tree and Rally House. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Ryan Shore, Aaron Johnson, Austin Ross and Ben Siegel of JLL represented the seller, BIG Shopping Centers USA Inc. in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed private investor.