Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
801-Travis-Houston
The office building at 801 Travis St. in downtown Houston is attached via skybridge to the 328-room luxury JW Marriott Downtown Houston Hotel.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 222,192 SF Office Building in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of 801 Travis, a 222,192-square-foot office building in downtown Houston. Originally built in 1981 and most recently renovated in 2014, 801 Travis rises 21 stories with a parking garage on floors two through 11. The building was 45 percent leased at the time of sale. Rick Goings, Marty Hogan, Tom Hall, Gianna New and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the seller, a court-appointed receiver, in the transaction. Morris Chen, who according to KHOU is a New York-based broker, represented the undisclosed buyer.

You may also like

HL Communities Underway on 104-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Citadel Partners Arranges Sales of Three Flex Buildings...

Project Cowork Signs 19,060 SF Office Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $27.1M Sale of Wawa-Leased...

NEPCG Negotiates $25.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

County Center Sells Cypress Point Apartment Community in...

CBRE Secures $75M Refinancing for 266,000 SF Office...

RangeWater, TMGRI Buy Land in Arvada, Colorado for...

Kidder Mathews Arranges Sale of 57,000 SF Apartment,...