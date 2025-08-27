JLL Negotiates Sale of 222,192 SF Office Building in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of 801 Travis, a 222,192-square-foot office building in downtown Houston. Originally built in 1981 and most recently renovated in 2014, 801 Travis rises 21 stories with a parking garage on floors two through 11. The building was 45 percent leased at the time of sale. Rick Goings, Marty Hogan, Tom Hall, Gianna New and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the seller, a court-appointed receiver, in the transaction. Morris Chen, who according to KHOU is a New York-based broker, represented the undisclosed buyer.