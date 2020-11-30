REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 224,000 SF Office Complex in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

STAMFORD, CONN. — JLL has negotiated the $27.2 million sale of a 224,000-square-foot office complex located at 900 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. The 36.5-acre property consists of a 164,300-square-foot building, a 59,700-square-foot building and a 307-space parking garage. Amenities include walking trails, a fitness center, auditorium, cafeteria and training rooms. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Stephen Simonelli, Michael Oliver and Michael Kavanagh of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was national investment firm Monday Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  