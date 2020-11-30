JLL Negotiates Sale of 224,000 SF Office Complex in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

STAMFORD, CONN. — JLL has negotiated the $27.2 million sale of a 224,000-square-foot office complex located at 900 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. The 36.5-acre property consists of a 164,300-square-foot building, a 59,700-square-foot building and a 307-space parking garage. Amenities include walking trails, a fitness center, auditorium, cafeteria and training rooms. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Stephen Simonelli, Michael Oliver and Michael Kavanagh of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was national investment firm Monday Properties.