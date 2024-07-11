JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Avalon Hackensack at Riverside, a 226-unit multifamily property in Hackensack. Avalon Hackensack at Riverside was built in 2013 and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Select units feature balconies, patios, dens and loft-style layouts. Amenities include a pool with a grilling area, resident clubhouse, fitness center, tenant lounge and a dog run. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.