HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Memorial Pointe, a 226,586-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The 11-story building sits on 2.5 acres and has received multiple capital improvements since 2017, including a renovated lobby, and was 25 percent leased at the time of sale. Rick Goings, Tom Hall and Chad Coluccio of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Interra Capital, a Houston-based private equity and financial advisory firm.