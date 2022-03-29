JLL Negotiates Sale of 227,657 SF Legacy Oaks Medical Office Campus in San Antonio

The Legacy Oaks Medical Complex in San Antonio totals 227,657 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of the 227,657-square-foot Legacy Oaks Medical Complex, which is located adjacent to South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio. The campus comprises seven buildings that house primary care, pediatrics, rheumatology, ophthalmology, optometry, radiology, pain management and outpatient rehabilitation users. Brian Bacharach, Vasili Davos and John Taylor of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based private equity firm Velocis, in the transaction. A joint venture between Altera Fund Advisors and Harrison Street acquired the property for an undisclosed price.