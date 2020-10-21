JLL Negotiates Sale of 228,000 SF Office Building in Florham Park, New Jersey

180 Park Avenue in Florham Park totals 228,000 square feet. The property was built in 2001.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of 180 Park Avenue, a 228,000-square-foot office building in Florham Park, about 30 miles west of New York City. Built in 2001, The Class A building is situated on 26.6 acres within the 268-acre Green at Florham Park master-planned development that is also home to Summit Medical Group, MD Anderson and the New York Jets. The building was 75 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities such as a newly renovated atrium lobby with a coffee bar, full-service cafeteria, fitness center, tenant lounge and a conference center. Container shipping firm Maersk Inc. is the building’s anchor tenant. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Steve Simonelli and Michael Oliver of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Vision Properties and The Birch Group.