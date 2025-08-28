JLL Negotiates Sale of 232-Unit Apartment Complex in South-Central Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Wildcreek Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily complex located in south-central Austin. Built in 1984, Wildcreek Apartments spans 14.2 acres and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 660 square feet. Amenities include two pools, onsite laundry facilities and open green spaces. Ryan McBride, Robert Wooten and Robert Arzola of JLL represented the seller, private investor Bob Reeve, in the transaction. The buyer, Colorado-based investment firm Continental Realty Group, plans to implement a value-add program. Wildcreek Apartments was 63 percent occupied at the time of sale.