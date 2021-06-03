JLL Negotiates Sale of 239,952 SF Industrial Property in Metro Austin

Pecan 130 Business Park in Plugerville totals 239,952 square feet. The property was built between 2013 and 2014.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Pecan 130 Business Park, a 239,952-square-foot industrial property located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Constructed between 2013 and 2014, the two-building property sits on 15.3 acres and was 85 percent leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Dustin Volz, Trent Agnew, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Wesley Gilmer and Josh Villarreal of JLL represented the seller, Birtcher Anderson & Davis, in the transaction. Dogwood Industrial Partners, an affiliate of San Francisco-based TPG Real Estate Partners, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.