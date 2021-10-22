JLL Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Berkshire Stewards Crossing Apartments Near Trenton

Berkshire Stewards Crossing in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, consists of 204 market-rate units and 36 affordable housing units.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Berkshire Stewards Crossing, a 240-unit apartment community in Lawrence Township, a northern suburb of Trenton. Michael Oliver, Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn and Grace Braverman of JLL represented the seller, Berkshire Residential Investments, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Roughly 9 percent (36) of the property’s one-, two- and three-bedroom units are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, volleyball court, grill area with a fire pit and outdoor lounge, a dog run and walking paths.