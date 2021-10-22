REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Berkshire Stewards Crossing Apartments Near Trenton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Berkshire-Stewards-Crossing-Lawrence-New-Jersey

Berkshire Stewards Crossing in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, consists of 204 market-rate units and 36 affordable housing units.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Berkshire Stewards Crossing, a 240-unit apartment community in Lawrence Township, a northern suburb of Trenton. Michael Oliver, Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn and Grace Braverman of JLL represented the seller, Berkshire Residential Investments, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Roughly 9 percent (36) of the property’s one-, two- and three-bedroom units are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, volleyball court, grill area with a fire pit and outdoor lounge, a dog run and walking paths.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews