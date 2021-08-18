JLL Negotiates Sale of 240,000 SF Shopping Center in Dallas

The Hill features an interior courtyard with old oak trees, allowing shoppers to patronize the 30-plus retail, restaurant, fitness and service providers while enjoying green space and original art.

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Hill, a 240,000-square-foot shopping center located at the corner of Walnut Hill Lane and Central Expressway in north-central Dallas. Built in 1977, The Hill houses tenants such as Houndstooth Coffee, Hiatus Spa + Retreat, Snooze, Taco Deli, Hat Creek Burger Co. and Boardroom Salon for Men. Barry Brown, Ryan Shore, Chris Gerard and Jason Jacobs of JLL represented the seller, EB Arrow, in the transaction. North Carolina-based investment firm Asana Partners purchased the property for an undisclosed price in an off-market deal.