FULSHEAR, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Shops at Cross Creek, a 24,188-square-foot retail center in Fulshear, a western suburb of Houston. The center was built in 2015 and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Yen Fulshear, Rightway Dental, Marvelous Clinic, Firehouse Subs and Avis Budget Car. Ryan West, John Indelli and Gianna New of JLL represented the seller, Rycore Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was Cincinnati-based retail REIT Phillips Edison & Co.