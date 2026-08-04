Tuesday, August 4, 2026
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Palomar-West-El-Paso
Palomar West in El Paso totals 248 units. The property was built in 1986.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Apartment Complex in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Palomar West, a 248-unit apartment complex in El Paso. The property was built on a 10.6-acre site on the city’s west side in 1986 and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 701 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Steven Hahn Jr., Art Barnes and William Jennings of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based Saxony Capital Management, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

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