JLL Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Apartment Complex in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Palomar West, a 248-unit apartment complex in El Paso. The property was built on a 10.6-acre site on the city’s west side in 1986 and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 701 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Steven Hahn Jr., Art Barnes and William Jennings of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based Saxony Capital Management, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.