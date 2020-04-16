REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 248,045 SF Toll Hill Office Park in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Toll Hill Office Park will be an extension of Dallas Midtown, a planned mixed-use development that will connect to White Rock Lake.

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Toll Hill Office Park, a 248,045-square-foot campus located one block south of the LBJ Freeway in North Dallas. The two-building property was recently renovated and offers a deli, common area conference room, atrium seating areas with Wi-Fi and covered parking. Parker McCormack of JLL represented the locally based seller, Cawley Partners, in the transaction. Jason Piering and Will Mogk of JLL arranged acquisition financing through NXT Capital on behalf of the buyer, Balfour Pacific Capital. The new ownership will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital expenditures and tenant improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business