JLL Negotiates Sale of 248,045 SF Toll Hill Office Park in North Dallas

Toll Hill Office Park will be an extension of Dallas Midtown, a planned mixed-use development that will connect to White Rock Lake.

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Toll Hill Office Park, a 248,045-square-foot campus located one block south of the LBJ Freeway in North Dallas. The two-building property was recently renovated and offers a deli, common area conference room, atrium seating areas with Wi-Fi and covered parking. Parker McCormack of JLL represented the locally based seller, Cawley Partners, in the transaction. Jason Piering and Will Mogk of JLL arranged acquisition financing through NXT Capital on behalf of the buyer, Balfour Pacific Capital. The new ownership will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital expenditures and tenant improvements.