Located in Aurora, Colo., Parkside Collective offers 24,985 square feet of retail space across three buildings.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 24,985 SF Retail Strip Center in Aurora, Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — JLL has directed the sale of Parkside Collective, a three-building retail strip center in Aurora. Parkside Aurora LLC sold the asset to a partnership of Spark & Halo, Two Arrows Group and OlivePoint Capital for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2021, the 24,985-square-foot property was 86 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Five Guys, Cheba Hut and Einstein Bros. Bagels. The retail center is part of a larger mixed-use development that includes a 216-unit apartment complex. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL represented the seller in the deal.

