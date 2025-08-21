JLL Negotiates Sale of 24,985 SF Retail Strip Center in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — JLL has directed the sale of Parkside Collective, a three-building retail strip center in Aurora. Parkside Aurora LLC sold the asset to a partnership of Spark & Halo, Two Arrows Group and OlivePoint Capital for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2021, the 24,985-square-foot property was 86 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Five Guys, Cheba Hut and Einstein Bros. Bagels. The retail center is part of a larger mixed-use development that includes a 216-unit apartment complex. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL represented the seller in the deal.