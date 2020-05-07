JLL Negotiates Sale of 252-Unit Apartment Community in Longview, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Summer Lake, a 252-unit apartment community in Longview, about 100 miles east of Dallas. The property features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 852 square feet and amenities such as two pools, an outdoor grilling area, sports court, fishing lake and a dog park. Greg Toro and Steven Hahn Jr. of JLL represented the seller, Little Rock, Ark.-based BSR REIT, in the transaction. Mark Brandenburg and Chad Russell of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Dallas-based Saxony Capital Management.