JLL Negotiates Sale of 252,720 SF Distribution Facility in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of Gateway One, a 252,720-square-foot distribution facility located within 803 Industrial Park in Columbia. Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Michael Scarnato and Michael Lewis of JLL represented the seller, locally based Magnus Development Partners, in the transaction. Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Delivered in 2023 as the first building within 803 Industrial Park, Gateway One features tilt-up concrete construction with rear-load configuration, 260-foot depths, 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and energy-efficient LED lighting with motion sensors. The property is fully leased to four tenants across industries such as manufacturing, consumer products distribution, outdoor recreation and specialty automotive solutions. Gateway One also sits adjacent to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, with immediate access to I-26 and I-77.