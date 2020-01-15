JLL Negotiates Sale of 26,000 SF Office Building in Woodbury, New York

WOODBURY, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the $4.3 million sale of a 26,000-square-foot office building in Woodbury, a city in eastern Long Island. Located at 110 Crossways Park Drive, the building offers 19,500 square feet of office space and 6,500 square feet of warehouse space with one drive-in door and 14-foot clear heights. Max Omstrom of JLL represented the buyer, Computech International, in the transaction. Harris Rousso of Real Estate Strategies Ltd. represented the undisclosed seller.