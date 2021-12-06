REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 271,157 SF Regional Power Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Shops of Bella Terra, a 271,157-square-foot regional power center in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond. Built in phases between 2008 and 2013, the property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as 24 Hour Fitness, Total Wine & More, Best Buy, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. Barry Brown, Adam Howells, George Cushing, Wendy Vandeventer, Ethan Goldberg and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Colby Mueck, James Brolan and Stuart Hepler of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the buyer, Fidelis Realty Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  