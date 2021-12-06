JLL Negotiates Sale of 271,157 SF Regional Power Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Shops of Bella Terra, a 271,157-square-foot regional power center in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond. Built in phases between 2008 and 2013, the property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as 24 Hour Fitness, Total Wine & More, Best Buy, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. Barry Brown, Adam Howells, George Cushing, Wendy Vandeventer, Ethan Goldberg and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Colby Mueck, James Brolan and Stuart Hepler of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the buyer, Fidelis Realty Partners.