HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Uptown Plaza, a 28,000-square-foot retail strip center in Houston’s Uptown area. Built ono 2.7 acres in 2002, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as CVS, Vision Corner, EG Geller Shoes, Lesley Ann Jewels, Alchemy 43, Fizz Nails and Grotto. Ryan West, John Indelli and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Pine Ridge Real Estate purchased the asset in cash for an undisclosed price.