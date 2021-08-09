JLL Negotiates Sale of 289,225 SF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Pictured is the industrial building at 4901 Beach St. in Fort Worth, one of six buildings in the recently sold portfolio.

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of six shallow-bay industrial properties totaling 289,225 square feet that are located throughout various markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Dallas is home to three of the building, and the markets of Fort Worth, Arlington and Grand Prairie house one building apiece. The portfolio spans a combined 21.5 acres, was 82 percent leased at the time of sale and features an average office finish of 18 percent. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based CanTex Capital, in the transaction. John Chun, Peter Thompson, Jarrod McCabe, Samuel Godfrey and Jordan Leake of JLL arranged a three-year, floating-rate acquisition loan through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the borrower, The Bendetti Co., an investment firm based in Southern California.