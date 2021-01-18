REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 300-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 300-unit workforce housing community located in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The garden-style property is located near Beltway 8 and Port Houston. Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of JLL represented the privately held seller, Chicago-based investment firm 29th Street Capital, in the deal. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

