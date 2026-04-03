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Montgomery-Plaza-Conroe
Montgomery Plaza is located at the hard corner of I-45 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 315,708 SF Retail Power Center in Conroe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Montgomery Plaza, a 315,708-square-foot retail power center located in the northern Houston suburb of Conroe. Anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, the center is also home to tenants such as O’Reilly Auto Parts, Crunch Fitness, Spec’s Liquor, Petco and Dollar Tree. Ryan West and John Indelli of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Florida-based investment firm JBL Asset Management. The center was approximately 94 percent leased at the time of sale.

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