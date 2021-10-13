REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 328-Unit Apartment Community in Lyndhurst, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, NAI, New Jersey

The-Union-at-Lyndhurst

Residents of The Union at Lyndhurst have access to shuttle service from nearby bus and train stations.

LYNDHURST, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Union at Lyndhurst, a 328-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,007 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and multiple courtyards. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the seller, Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments, in the transaction. Pacific Urban Investors acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

