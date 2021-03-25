JLL Negotiates Sale of 336-Room Gallivant Times Square Hotel in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the sale of Gallivant Times Square, a 336-room hotel located at 234 W. 48th St. in Manhattan. The 16-story building spans 209,851 square feet and offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center and meeting space. In addition, the building houses two restaurant concepts. Jeff Davis, K.C. Patel, Michele Mahl and Nikhil Chuchra of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also undisclosed.