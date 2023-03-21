JLL Negotiates Sale of 34,919 SF Shopping Center on Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Hauppauge Plaza, a 34,919-square-foot shopping center on Long Island. At the time of sale, the center was fully leased to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Duck Donuts and Jersey Mike’s Subs. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally, Jose Cruz, Colin Behr, J.B. Bruno and Andrew Scandalios of JLL represented the seller, New Jersey-based Heidenberg Properties, in the transaction. New York-based Serota Properties acquired the center for an undisclosed price.