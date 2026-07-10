JLL Negotiates Sale of 353,000 SF Retail Power Center in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Legacy Shopping Center, a 353,000-square-foot retail power center located in San Antonio’s Far North Central submarket. Built in 2006 on 32.2 acres, The Legacy is home to tenants such as Main Event Entertainment, Best Buy, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Paul Mitchell and Buffalo Wild Wings. The center also includes second-floor office space and five pad sites. Barry Brown, Whitney Snell and Shea Petrick of JLL represented the seller, Santikos Real Estate Services, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Rio Capital and Triangle Capital Group.