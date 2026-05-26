JLL Negotiates Sale of 357,570 SF Distribution Center in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Fairbanks Northwest Distribution Center, a 357,570-square-foot industrial property in northwest Houston. The two-building, cross-dock complex was constructed on a 23.4-acre site in 2023. The buildings span 194,780 and 162,790 square feet and were 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants in the automotive parts distribution and recreational facilities sectors. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, as well as a combined 72 dock doors, eight drive-in doors, 10,471 square feet of office space and parking for 252 cars and 111 trailers. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss, Lance Young and Brooke Petzold of JLL represented the seller, Triten Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was a fund backed by Ares Real Estate.