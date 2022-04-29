JLL Negotiates Sale of 361,467 SF Industrial Park in Metro Austin

HUTTO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Innovation Business Park, a 361,467-square-foot industrial development located in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto. The two-building complex was constructed in 2019 and2020 and is leased to Western Industries, Three Way Logistics and Barnsco. Building features include 30- to 32-foot clear heights, 96 dock-high doors, a shared 200-foot-deep truck court, 536 parking spaces and ESFR sprinkler systems. Trent Agnew, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Josh Villarreal and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Ledo Capital Group and St. Clair Commercial Real Estate, in the transaction. Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.