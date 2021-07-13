REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 365,559 SF Winwood Town Center in Odessa, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Winwood-Town-Center-Odessa

Winwood Town Center in Odessa totals 365,559 square feet. The property was built in phases between 1987 and 2002.

ODESSA, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Winwood Town Center, a 365,559-square-foot regional shopping center located in the West Texas city of Odessa. The property sits on 40.4 acres and was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include regional grocer H-E-B, Target, Ross Dress for Less, dd’s Discounts, Office Depot and Michaels. Restaurant users include Chick-fil-A, Jack in the Box and Taco Bell. Chris Gerard, Ryan Shore and Barry Brown of JLL represented the seller, Brixmor Property Group, in the transaction. Colby Mueck, Ryan West and Clint Coe of JLL arranged a 10-year acquisition loan through Frost Bank on behalf of the buyer, Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners.

