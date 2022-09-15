REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 373-Room Mandarin Oriental Hotel in D.C.

The buyer, London-based Henderson Park, has rebranded the Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. hotel as Salamander Washington D.C. under the management of Salamander Hotels & Resorts.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has negotiated the sale of Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C., a luxury hotel in the city’s southwest district that spans nine stories and 373 rooms. The sales price was not disclosed. The buyer, London-based private equity real estate manager Henderson Park, has rebranded the hotel as Salamander Washington D.C. under the management of Middleburg, Va.-based Salamander Hotels & Resorts. Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Jeffrey Davis and Stephany Chen of JLL represented the seller, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group International Ltd., in the transaction. Mark Fisher of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of Henderson Park. Built in 2004 and recently renovated, the hotel overlooks the Tidal Basin and the Washington Channel. Nearby attractions include the National Mall, Washington Monument, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

