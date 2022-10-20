REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 374,560 SF Cold Storage Facility in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Cold-Creek-Solutions-Denton

Cold Creek Solutions Denton was 50 percent leased at the time of sale.

DENTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 374,560-square-foot cold storage facility in the North Texas city of Denton. Delivered on a speculative basis in 2022, Cold Creek Solutions Denton features 45-foot clear heights, 60,000 pallet positions, 53 dock positions, 147 car parking spaces and 85 trailer parking stalls. The breakdown of the square footage translates to 306,240 square feet of freezer/cold storage space, a 59,320-square-foot refrigerated dock and 9,000 square feet of office space. An undisclosed institutional investment firm purchased the asset from developer Cold Creek Solutions for an undisclosed price. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Wells Waller and Cole Sutter of JLL brokered the deal. The property was 50 percent leased to Southwest Warehouse Services at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  