JLL Negotiates Sale of 374,560 SF Cold Storage Facility in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Cold Creek Solutions Denton was 50 percent leased at the time of sale.

DENTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 374,560-square-foot cold storage facility in the North Texas city of Denton. Delivered on a speculative basis in 2022, Cold Creek Solutions Denton features 45-foot clear heights, 60,000 pallet positions, 53 dock positions, 147 car parking spaces and 85 trailer parking stalls. The breakdown of the square footage translates to 306,240 square feet of freezer/cold storage space, a 59,320-square-foot refrigerated dock and 9,000 square feet of office space. An undisclosed institutional investment firm purchased the asset from developer Cold Creek Solutions for an undisclosed price. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Wells Waller and Cole Sutter of JLL brokered the deal. The property was 50 percent leased to Southwest Warehouse Services at the time of sale.