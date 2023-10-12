Thursday, October 12, 2023
JLL Negotiates Sale of 37,854 SF Healthcare Property in Torrington, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

TORRINGTON, CONN. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 37,854-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and outpatient medical facility in Torrington, located northwest of Hartford in Litchfield County. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale, with Litchfield Hills Orthopedic serving as the anchor tenant. The buyer was a joint venture between Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon, and the seller was undisclosed. Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Anthony Sardo and Landon Weaver of JLL brokered the deal.

