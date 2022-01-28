REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 385,472 SF Industrial Park in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

I-20-Corporate-Center-DeSoto

I-20 Corporate Center in DeSoto totals 385,472 square feet. The property was built in 1986 and expanded in 1992.

DESOTO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of I-20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial park in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. Built in 1986 and expanded in 1992, the property serves as the North American headquarters of Diab America, a manufacturer of core materials for the marine and aerospace industries. Building features include 28- to 33-foot clear heights, 21 overhead dock doors and roughly 23,000 square feet of office space. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment firm Bradford Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Denver-based Triumph Capital Group and Mexico City-based Abilia.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  