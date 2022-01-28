JLL Negotiates Sale of 385,472 SF Industrial Park in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

I-20 Corporate Center in DeSoto totals 385,472 square feet. The property was built in 1986 and expanded in 1992.

DESOTO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of I-20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial park in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. Built in 1986 and expanded in 1992, the property serves as the North American headquarters of Diab America, a manufacturer of core materials for the marine and aerospace industries. Building features include 28- to 33-foot clear heights, 21 overhead dock doors and roughly 23,000 square feet of office space. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment firm Bradford Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Denver-based Triumph Capital Group and Mexico City-based Abilia.